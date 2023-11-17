The No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (2-1) and the Stonehill Skyhawks (1-3) meet in a matchup with no set line at Rupp Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Kentucky vs. Stonehill Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

Kentucky put together a 16-16-0 record against the spread last season.

Kentucky (16-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 50% of the time, 6.5% less often than Stonehill (13-10-0) last season.

Kentucky vs. Stonehill Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kentucky 74.5 141.5 67.8 137.4 140.8 Stonehill 67.0 141.5 69.6 137.4 139.6

Additional Kentucky Insights & Trends

Last year, the 74.5 points per game the Wildcats put up were just 4.9 more points than the Skyhawks gave up (69.6).

When Kentucky totaled more than 69.6 points last season, it went 12-7 against the spread and 16-4 overall.

Kentucky vs. Stonehill Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kentucky 16-16-0 20-12-0 Stonehill 13-10-0 6-17-0

Kentucky vs. Stonehill Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kentucky Stonehill 14-4 Home Record 7-4 6-3 Away Record 6-12 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-3-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.5 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 10-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-6-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-10-0

