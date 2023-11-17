Friday's contest at Rupp Arena has the Kentucky Wildcats (2-1) taking on the Stonehill Skyhawks (1-3) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 17). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 91-54 win as our model heavily favors Kentucky.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Kentucky vs. Stonehill Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kentucky vs. Stonehill Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 91, Stonehill 54

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. Stonehill

Computer Predicted Spread: Kentucky (-37.0)

Kentucky (-37.0) Computer Predicted Total: 145.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Kentucky Performance Insights

Kentucky was 113th in college basketball in points scored (74.5 per game) and 105th in points conceded (67.8) last year.

The Wildcats were the seventh-best squad in the nation in rebounds per game (36.6) and ninth-best in rebounds allowed (26.8) last year.

Last season Kentucky was ranked 46th in the country in assists with 15.1 per game.

With 6.3 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc last year, the Wildcats were 288th and 151st in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Giving up 6.5 3-pointers per game and conceding 32.4% from beyond the arc last year, Kentucky was 82nd and 96th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Last year, Kentucky attempted 70% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 30% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 77.1% of Kentucky's buckets were 2-pointers, and 22.9% were 3-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.