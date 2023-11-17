Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kenton County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Kenton County, Kentucky this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kenton County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Ludlow High School at Kentucky Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.