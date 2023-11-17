The Bowling Green Falcons (1-0) face the Bellarmine Knights (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Bellarmine vs. Bowling Green Game Information

Bellarmine Top Players (2022-23)

  • Garrett Tipton: 12.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Juston Betz: 8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Peter Suder: 9.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Alec Pfriem: 7.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ben Johnson: 11.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Bowling Green Top Players (2022-23)

  • Leon Ayers III: 16.5 PTS, 4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Samari Curtis: 12.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Rashaun Agee: 9.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Kaden Metheny: 10.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
  • Chandler Turner: 8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Bellarmine vs. Bowling Green Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Bowling Green Rank Bowling Green AVG Bellarmine AVG Bellarmine Rank
74th 76 Points Scored 66.3 316th
351st 78.5 Points Allowed 67.2 88th
126th 32.5 Rebounds 26.6 361st
162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 5.4 355th
200th 7.2 3pt Made 8 104th
117th 13.8 Assists 14.2 95th
200th 12 Turnovers 10.5 44th

