The Bellarmine Knights (0-3) will try to snap a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Bowling Green Falcons (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Stroh Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bellarmine vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bellarmine Stats Insights

The Knights' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.7 percentage points lower than the Falcons allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

Bellarmine went 9-4 when it shot better than 46.6% from the field.

The Falcons ranked 162nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Knights ranked 355th.

The Knights' 66.3 points per game last year were 12.2 fewer points than the 78.5 the Falcons gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 78.5 points last season, Bellarmine went 4-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison

At home, Bellarmine averaged 72.1 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 61.2.

At home, the Knights gave up 63.3 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 69.8.

At home, Bellarmine sunk 9.2 treys per game last season, 2.0 more than it averaged on the road (7.2). Bellarmine's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.8%) than away (33.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule