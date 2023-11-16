The Southern Illinois Salukis (2-0) host the Chicago State Cougars (1-3) at Banterra Center on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Southern Illinois vs. Chicago State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Venue: Banterra Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Southern Illinois Betting Records & Stats

Southern Illinois won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Chicago State sported a 13-10-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 13-17-0 mark of Southern Illinois.

Southern Illinois vs. Chicago State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Southern Illinois 65.7 136 61.4 134.4 128.9 Chicago State 70.3 136 73 134.4 140.4

Additional Southern Illinois Insights & Trends

Last year, the Salukis scored 65.7 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 73 the Cougars gave up.

When Southern Illinois totaled more than 73 points last season, it went 3-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

Southern Illinois vs. Chicago State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Southern Illinois 13-17-0 15-15-0 Chicago State 13-10-0 11-12-0

Southern Illinois vs. Chicago State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Southern Illinois Chicago State 13-2 Home Record 8-0 8-6 Away Record 3-20 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-0-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-10-0 70.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 64.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.7 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-3-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-9-0

