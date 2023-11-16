The Southern Illinois Salukis (2-0) battle the Chicago State Cougars (1-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southern Illinois vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Southern Illinois Stats Insights

The Salukis shot 44.8% from the field last season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Cougars allowed to opponents.

In games Southern Illinois shot better than 45.5% from the field, it went 12-3 overall.

The Salukis were the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cougars finished 163rd.

Last year, the 65.7 points per game the Salukis scored were 7.3 fewer points than the Cougars allowed (73).

When Southern Illinois put up more than 73 points last season, it went 6-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southern Illinois Home & Away Comparison

Southern Illinois averaged 70.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 64.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 6.1 points per contest.

Defensively the Salukis played better at home last year, ceding 57.9 points per game, compared to 66 in away games.

When it comes to three-pointers, Southern Illinois fared better when playing at home last year, draining 8.4 threes per game with a 33.8% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 threes per game and a 32% three-point percentage in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Illinois Upcoming Schedule