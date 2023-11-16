When the St. Louis Blues play the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, will Sammy Blais find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Sammy Blais score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Blais stats and insights

Blais has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Sharks.

Blais has no points on the power play.

He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sharks are allowing 71 total goals (4.4 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.1 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.

Blais recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:37 Home W 5-0 11/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:55 Away W 8-2 11/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 9:51 Home W 2-1 11/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:58 Home L 5-2 11/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:34 Home W 6-3 11/3/2023 Devils 1 0 1 12:13 Home W 4-1 11/1/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:16 Away L 4-1 10/27/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:50 Away L 5-0 10/26/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:26 Away W 3-0 10/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:59 Away L 4-2

Blues vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

