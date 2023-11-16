The Baltimore Ravens (7-3) will square off against their AFC North-rival, the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) in a matchup on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Bengals will try to pull off an upset as 3.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is 46.5 points.

Ravens vs. Bengals Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 10 games this season, the Ravens have had the lead after the first quarter seven times and been knotted up three times.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 7.2 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 2.3 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Bengals have been leading after the first quarter in four games, have been behind after the first quarter in two games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games .

2nd Quarter

In 10 games this season, the Ravens have outscored their opponent in the second quarter six times, lost three times, and tied one time.

Baltimore's offense is averaging eight points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 3.1 points on average in the second quarter.

So far this season, the Bengals have won the second quarter in three games, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in six games.

3rd Quarter

The Ravens have won the third quarter in five games this season, lost the third quarter in two games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

On offense, Baltimore is averaging 6.3 points in the third quarter (fourth-ranked) this season. It is giving up 2.8 points on average in the third quarter (seventh-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Bengals have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games this season, lost the third quarter in three games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

4th Quarter

The Ravens have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in four games this season, lost that quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 6.1 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 6.6 points on average in that quarter.

In the Bengals' nine games this season, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter three times, been outscored three times, and been knotted up three times.

Ravens vs. Bengals Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Ravens have had the lead eight times and have been losing two times.

In 2023, the Bengals have led after the first half in three games (3-0 in those contests), have trailed after the first half in five games (1-4), and have been knotted up after the first half in one game (1-0).

2nd Half

In 10 games this year, the Ravens have outscored their opponent in the second half five times (4-1 record in those games), been outscored three times (1-2), and been knotted up two times (2-0).

Baltimore's offense is averaging 12.4 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 9.4 points on average in the second half.

Through nine games this season, the Bengals have won the second half three times (3-0 record in those games), been outscored three times (1-2), and tied three times (1-2).

