Will Pavel Buchnevich Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 16?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the St. Louis Blues and the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Pavel Buchnevich a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Pavel Buchnevich score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)
Buchnevich stats and insights
- In two of 12 games this season, Buchnevich has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Sharks.
- Buchnevich has scored two goals on the power play.
- He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 15.4% of them.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 71 total goals (4.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.
Buchnevich recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Lightning
|2
|0
|2
|16:49
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Avalanche
|3
|3
|0
|18:30
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|22:02
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:31
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|18:16
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/3/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/1/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|20:16
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/27/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Away
|L 5-0
|10/26/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:42
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Jets
|2
|1
|1
|17:25
|Away
|L 4-2
Blues vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
