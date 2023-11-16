Thursday's game features the Louisville Cardinals (2-0) and the Bellarmine Knights (0-2) squaring off at KFC Yum! Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 93-61 win for heavily favored Louisville according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 16.

Last time out, the Cardinals won on Sunday 81-74 over DePaul.

Louisville vs. Bellarmine Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Louisville vs. Bellarmine Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 93, Bellarmine 61

Louisville Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cardinals put up 73.3 points per game (46th in college basketball) last season while allowing 64.2 per outing (178th in college basketball). They had a +344 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game.

In conference games, Louisville scored fewer points per contest (69.9) than its season average (73.3).

The Cardinals put up 77.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 71.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.0 points per contest.

Louisville surrendered 62.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.6 fewer points than it allowed in away games (64.0).

