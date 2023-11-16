The St. Louis Blues, Justin Faulk included, will face the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Faulk's props versus the Sharks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Justin Faulk vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Faulk Season Stats Insights

Faulk's plus-minus rating this season, in 23:02 per game on the ice, is +12.

Faulk has yet to score a goal through 14 games this year.

Faulk has a point in six of 14 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Faulk has an assist in six of 14 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Faulk's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Faulk going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 41.7%.

Faulk Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have given up 71 goals in total (4.4 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -50 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 14 Games 3 7 Points 1 0 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.