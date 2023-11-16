Horizon Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Green Bay Phoenix and the Creighton Bluejays hit the court for one of four games on the college basketball slate on Thursday that feature Horizon teams.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Horizon Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Milwaukee Panthers vs. UL Monroe Warhawks
|5:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 16
|-
|Western Michigan Broncos at Youngstown State Penguins
|5:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Detroit Mercy Titans at Michigan State Spartans
|6:30 PM ET, Thursday, November 16
|-
|Green Bay Phoenix at Creighton Bluejays
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 16
|FloHoops
Follow Horizon games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.