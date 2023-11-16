Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Calloway County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Calloway County, Kentucky has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and info on how to stream them is available below.
Calloway County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lyon County High School at Calloway County High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Murray, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madisonville North Hopkins High School at Calloway County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Murray, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
