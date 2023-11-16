For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the St. Louis Blues and the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Brayden Schenn a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Brayden Schenn score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Schenn stats and insights

Schenn has scored in three of 14 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.

On the power play, Schenn has accumulated one goal and two assists.

Schenn's shooting percentage is 17.9%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 71 total goals (4.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.1 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.

Schenn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 17:26 Home W 5-0 11/11/2023 Avalanche 4 3 1 20:05 Away W 8-2 11/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:28 Home W 2-1 11/7/2023 Jets 1 1 0 16:23 Home L 5-2 11/4/2023 Canadiens 3 1 2 14:31 Home W 6-3 11/3/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:38 Home W 4-1 11/1/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:06 Away L 4-1 10/27/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:51 Away L 5-0 10/26/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:06 Away W 3-0 10/24/2023 Jets 1 0 1 15:35 Away L 4-2

Blues vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

