The Bellarmine Knights (0-2) take on the Louisville Cardinals (2-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bellarmine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network Extra

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Bellarmine vs. Louisville 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Knights' 60.6 points per game last year were only 3.6 fewer points than the 64.2 the Cardinals gave up to opponents.

When Bellarmine allowed fewer than 73.3 points last season, it went 8-12.

Last year, the Cardinals averaged 73.3 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 68.2 the Knights allowed.

Louisville had a 17-3 record last season when putting up more than 68.2 points.

The Cardinals made 45.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.7 percentage points lower than the Knights allowed to their opponents (50.7%).

The Knights shot at a 27.9% rate from the field last season, 12.4 percentage points less than the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Cardinals averaged.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bellarmine Schedule