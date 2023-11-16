Thursday's contest between the Louisville Cardinals (2-0) and Bellarmine Knights (0-2) matching up at KFC Yum! Center has a projected final score of 93-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Louisville, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on November 16.

The Knights' most recent outing was a 113-64 loss to UCLA on Sunday.

Bellarmine vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Bellarmine vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 93, Bellarmine 61

Bellarmine Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Knights had a -236 scoring differential last season, falling short by 7.6 points per game. They put up 60.6 points per game to rank 265th in college basketball and gave up 68.2 per outing to rank 275th in college basketball.

Bellarmine averaged 2.5 more points in ASUN action (63.1) than overall (60.6).

The Knights scored 63.1 points per game at home last season, and 57.7 away.

In 2022-23, Bellarmine conceded 12.6 fewer points per game at home (62.3) than away (74.9).

