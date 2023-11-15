How to Watch the Southern Illinois vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Southern Illinois Salukis (1-1) take on the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Southern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Illinois vs. Purdue Fort Wayne 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Mastodons averaged 12.3 fewer points per game last year (62.6) than the Salukis gave up to opponents (74.9).
- Purdue Fort Wayne had an 11-10 record last season when giving up fewer than 73.4 points.
- Last year, the 73.4 points per game the Salukis scored were 7.7 more points than the Mastodons gave up (65.7).
- Southern Illinois went 10-12 last season when scoring more than 65.7 points.
Southern Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|W 85-70
|Banterra Center
|11/11/2023
|Cornell
|L 80-77
|Banterra Center
|11/15/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Banterra Center
|11/19/2023
|North Texas
|-
|Banterra Center
|11/23/2023
|Charlotte
|-
|Roberto Clemente Coliseum
