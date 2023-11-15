Wednesday's game between the Southern Illinois Salukis (1-1) and Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (1-1) matching up at Banterra Center has a projected final score of 80-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Southern Illinois, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on November 15.

The Salukis fell in their last matchup 80-77 against Cornell on Saturday.

Southern Illinois vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

Southern Illinois vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Illinois 80, Purdue Fort Wayne 68

Southern Illinois Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Salukis put up 73.4 points per game (44th in college basketball) while giving up 74.9 per contest last season (351st in college basketball). They had a -48 scoring differential and were outscored by 1.5 points per game.

In conference matchups, Southern Illinois put up fewer points per contest (72.5) than its overall average (73.4).

Offensively the Salukis fared better in home games last season, scoring 77.7 points per game, compared to 69.1 per game away from home.

In 2022-23, Southern Illinois ceded 73 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it allowed 77.5.

