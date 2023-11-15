Southeast Missouri State vs. Evansville: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 15
The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-2) and the Evansville Purple Aces (2-0) play in a game with no set line at Show Me Center on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Southeast Missouri State vs. Evansville Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Cape Girardeau, Missouri
- Venue: Show Me Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Southeast Missouri State Betting Records & Stats
- Southeast Missouri State put together an 18-12-0 ATS record last year.
- Southeast Missouri State sported an 18-12-0 ATS record last season compared to the 10-21-0 mark of Evansville.
Southeast Missouri State vs. Evansville Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Southeast Missouri State
|77.5
|139.9
|75.9
|151.9
|150.2
|Evansville
|62.4
|139.9
|76.0
|151.9
|136.1
Additional Southeast Missouri State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 77.5 points per game the Redhawks put up were only 1.5 more points than the Purple Aces gave up (76.0).
- Southeast Missouri State had a 10-5 record against the spread and an 11-6 record overall last season when putting up more than 76.0 points.
Southeast Missouri State vs. Evansville Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Southeast Missouri State
|18-12-0
|19-11-0
|Evansville
|10-21-0
|19-12-0
Southeast Missouri State vs. Evansville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Southeast Missouri State
|Evansville
|9-4
|Home Record
|3-10
|5-11
|Away Record
|1-14
|6-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-8-0
|7-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-10-0
|79.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|65.2
|76.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|61.0
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-5-0
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|10-5-0
