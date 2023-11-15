The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-2) take the court against the Evansville Purple Aces (2-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on ESPN+.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Southeast Missouri State Stats Insights

The Redhawks shot 43.7% from the field last season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 47.9% the Purple Aces allowed to opponents.

Southeast Missouri State had a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.9% from the field.

The Redhawks were the 134th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Purple Aces finished 343rd.

Last year, the Redhawks averaged 77.5 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 76 the Purple Aces gave up.

Southeast Missouri State went 11-6 last season when scoring more than 76 points.

Southeast Missouri State Home & Away Comparison

Southeast Missouri State put up 79.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 76 points per game in road games, a difference of 3.9 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Redhawks gave up 72.1 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 81.8.

At home, Southeast Missouri State averaged 0.4 fewer treys per game (7.9) than in away games (8.3). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to in away games (32.4%).

Southeast Missouri State Upcoming Schedule