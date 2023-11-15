The Seton Hall Pirates (2-0) and the Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-1) take the floor in a game with no set line at Prudential Center on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Seton Hall vs. Albany (NY) Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Venue: Prudential Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Seton Hall vs Albany (NY) Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates covered the spread 17 times in 33 games last season.

Albany (NY) won 11 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover or pushing 18 times.

Seton Hall vs. Albany (NY) Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Seton Hall 68.4 135.7 65.1 140.3 136.5 Albany (NY) 67.3 135.7 75.2 140.3 137.7

Additional Seton Hall vs Albany (NY) Insights & Trends

Last year, the Pirates scored 6.8 fewer points per game (68.4) than the Great Danes allowed (75.2).

Seton Hall went 7-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall last season when scoring more than 75.2 points.

The Great Danes scored an average of 67.3 points per game last year, only 2.2 more points than the 65.1 the Pirates allowed.

Albany (NY) put together an 8-7 ATS record and an 8-9 overall record last season in games it scored more than 65.1 points.

Seton Hall vs. Albany (NY) Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Seton Hall 17-14-1 13-19-0 Albany (NY) 11-17-1 20-9-0

Seton Hall vs. Albany (NY) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Seton Hall Albany (NY) 9-6 Home Record 5-6 6-7 Away Record 2-16 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-6-0 9-3-1 Away ATS Record 6-10-1 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.4 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 13-4-0

