How to Watch the Eastern Kentucky vs. Evansville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Evansville Purple Aces (0-2) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Meeks Family Fieldhouse. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
Eastern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Eastern Kentucky vs. Evansville 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Colonels scored only 3.2 more points per game last year (76.4) than the Purple Aces allowed their opponents to score (73.2).
- Eastern Kentucky had a 9-0 record last season when giving up fewer than 62.8 points.
- Last year, the Purple Aces put up 6.7 fewer points per game (62.8) than the Colonels allowed (69.5).
- When Evansville totaled more than 69.5 points last season, it went 6-1.
- The Purple Aces made 33.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 19.1 percentage points lower than the Colonels allowed to their opponents (52.4%).
- The Colonels shot 36% from the field, 28.2% lower than the 64.2% the Purple Aces' opponents shot last season.
Eastern Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Hanover
|W 94-43
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ SIU-Edwardsville
|W 74-72
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|11/11/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|W 86-75
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Evansville
|-
|Meeks Family Fieldhouse
|11/18/2023
|UAB
|-
|Alaska Airlines Center
|11/25/2023
|Campbellsville Harrodsburg
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
