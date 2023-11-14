The Murray State Racers (1-0) will play the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Western Kentucky vs. Murray State Game Information

Western Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)

Dayvion McKnight: 16.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jamarion Sharp: 7.4 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 4.1 BLK

7.4 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 4.1 BLK Jairus Hamilton: 9.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Emmanuel Akot: 10.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Jordan Rawls: 7.5 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Murray State Top Players (2022-23)

Jacobi Wood: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Rob Perry: 14.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Damiree Burns: 8.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Jamari Smith: 11.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Kenny White Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

Western Kentucky vs. Murray State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Murray State Rank Murray State AVG Western Kentucky AVG Western Kentucky Rank 203rd 70.4 Points Scored 71.4 183rd 237th 72.0 Points Allowed 70.6 195th 220th 31.2 Rebounds 31.0 233rd 246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 7.6 266th 299th 6.2 3pt Made 7.5 166th 249th 12.2 Assists 12.6 211th 40th 10.4 Turnovers 11.4 132nd

