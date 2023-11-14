The Murray State Racers (2-0) face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Murray State vs. Western Kentucky matchup in this article.

Western Kentucky vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Kentucky vs. Murray State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Murray State Moneyline Western Kentucky Moneyline BetMGM Murray State (-1.5) 148.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Western Kentucky vs. Murray State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Western Kentucky covered 14 times in 29 games with a spread last year.

The Hilltoppers were 6-7 ATS last year when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Murray State went 13-15-0 ATS last season.

Racers games went over the point total 17 out of 28 times last season.

