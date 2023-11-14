Will Sammy Blais Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 14?
Should you bet on Sammy Blais to find the back of the net when the St. Louis Blues and the Tampa Bay Lightning meet up on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Sammy Blais score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Blais stats and insights
- In one of 13 games this season, Blais scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.
- Blais has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lightning defensive stats
- On defense, the Lightning are conceding 54 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Blais recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:55
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|9:51
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:58
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|10:34
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/3/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|12:13
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/1/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:16
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/27/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:50
|Away
|L 5-0
|10/26/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:26
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:59
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:19
|Home
|W 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blues vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.