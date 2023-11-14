On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Oskar Sundqvist going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Oskar Sundqvist score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Sundqvist stats and insights

  • In two of 13 games this season, Sundqvist has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Lightning.
  • Sundqvist has zero points on the power play.
  • Sundqvist averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.

Lightning defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 54 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Sundqvist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 14:00 Away W 8-2
11/9/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 12:37 Home W 2-1
11/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:05 Home L 5-2
11/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:27 Home W 6-3
11/3/2023 Devils 1 0 1 12:21 Home W 4-1
11/1/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:15 Away L 4-1
10/27/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:33 Away L 5-0
10/26/2023 Flames 2 1 1 12:52 Away W 3-0
10/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:08 Away L 4-2
10/21/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 13:33 Home W 4-2

Blues vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

