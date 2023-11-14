The Denver Nuggets' (8-2) injury report has two players listed heading into their Tuesday, November 14 matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers (3-6) at Ball Arena. The matchup tips at 10:00 PM ET.

The Nuggets are coming off of a 107-104 loss to the Rockets in their last game on Sunday. In the loss, Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 36 points.

The Clippers dropped their most recent matchup 105-101 against the Grizzlies on Sunday. Paul George put up 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Clippers.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Vlatko Cancar PF Out Knee Jamal Murray PG Out Hamstring 20.7 1.7 6.3

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Mason Plumlee C Out Knee 4.3 6.0 1.0 Brandon Boston Jr. SG Out Quadricep

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT and ALT

TNT and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

