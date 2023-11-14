Will Nick Leddy Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 14?
In the upcoming matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Nick Leddy to find the back of the net for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nick Leddy score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Leddy stats and insights
- In one of 13 games this season, Leddy scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.
- Leddy has no points on the power play.
- Leddy averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 54 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Leddy recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|20:56
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|20:45
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|21:26
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|23:11
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/3/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|24:22
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/1/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|15:34
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/27/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:41
|Away
|L 5-0
|10/26/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|18:08
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|20:31
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|19:36
|Home
|W 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blues vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.