The Lipscomb Bisons (1-1) hit the court against the Morehead State Eagles (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Morehead State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Morehead State vs. Lipscomb 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Eagles scored 8.0 fewer points per game last year (58.3) than the Bisons gave up (66.3).

Morehead State had a 10-11 record last season when giving up fewer than 69.4 points.

Last year, the Bisons scored 69.4 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 65.9 the Eagles gave up.

Lipscomb had a 14-4 record last season when putting up more than 65.9 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Morehead State Schedule