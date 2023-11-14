The Mercer Bears (1-1) face the Morehead State Eagles (1-2) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Ellis T. Johnson Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Morehead State vs. Mercer Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky

Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Morehead State Stats Insights

The Eagles made 43.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.6 percentage points higher than the Bears allowed to their opponents (43%).

Morehead State went 17-3 when it shot higher than 43% from the field.

The Bears ranked 187th in rebounding in college basketball, the Eagles finished 134th.

Last year, the Eagles recorded only 2.8 more points per game (69.8) than the Bears allowed (67).

Morehead State went 14-3 last season when scoring more than 67 points.

Morehead State Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Morehead State fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 77.3 points per game, compared to 63.5 per game when playing on the road.

In 2022-23, the Eagles ceded 61.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 71.3.

When it comes to three-pointers, Morehead State performed better at home last season, averaging 7.9 threes per game with a 37% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 threes per game and a 33% three-point percentage in away games.

