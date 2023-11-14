Marcus Smart and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates will take the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 105-101 win versus the Clippers, Smart tallied 17 points and seven assists.

With prop bets available for Smart, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (+100)

Over 12.5 (+100) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-128)

Over 5.5 (-128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-104)

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Lakers were 20th in the NBA last year, allowing 116.6 points per contest.

The Lakers were the 25th-ranked team in the NBA last season, conceding 44.9 rebounds per game.

The Lakers allowed 25.7 assists per contest last season (15th in the NBA).

The Lakers gave up 12.5 made 3-pointers per game last season, 18th in the league in that category.

Marcus Smart vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/13/2022 42 18 5 6 4 0 2

