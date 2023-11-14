The Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) will face the Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at United Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 9:30 PM ET and air on ESPN.

Kentucky vs. Kansas Game Information

Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)

  • Oscar Tshiebwe: 16.5 PTS, 13.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Cason Wallace: 11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jacob Toppin: 12.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Antonio Reeves: 14.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Chris Livingston: 6.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Kansas Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jalen Wilson: 20.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Gradey Dick: 14.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kevin McCullar: 10.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Dajuan Harris: 8.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • KJ Adams: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

Kentucky vs. Kansas Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kentucky Rank Kentucky AVG Kansas AVG Kansas Rank
113th 74.5 Points Scored 75.4 88th
105th 67.8 Points Allowed 68.1 118th
7th 36.6 Rebounds 33.2 90th
1st 12.1 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th
288th 6.3 3pt Made 7.0 219th
46th 15.1 Assists 16.4 15th
84th 10.9 Turnovers 12.0 200th

