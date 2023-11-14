The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) play the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN.

Kentucky vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Wildcats shot at a 45.4% clip from the field last season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks averaged.

Kentucky put together an 18-4 straight up record in games it shot higher than 41.5% from the field.

The Jayhawks ranked 178th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Wildcats ranked first.

The Wildcats' 74.5 points per game last year were 6.4 more points than the 68.1 the Jayhawks gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 68.1 points last season, Kentucky went 18-4.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

Kentucky put up more points at home (78.4 per game) than away (71.4) last season.

The Wildcats allowed fewer points at home (64.1 per game) than away (70.9) last season.

Kentucky drained more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (5.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.1%) than on the road (33.1%).

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule