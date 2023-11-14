The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) play the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN.

Kentucky vs. Kansas Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other SEC Games

Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats shot at a 45.4% clip from the field last season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks averaged.
  • Kentucky put together an 18-4 straight up record in games it shot higher than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Jayhawks ranked 178th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Wildcats ranked first.
  • The Wildcats' 74.5 points per game last year were 6.4 more points than the 68.1 the Jayhawks gave up to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 68.1 points last season, Kentucky went 18-4.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

  • Kentucky put up more points at home (78.4 per game) than away (71.4) last season.
  • The Wildcats allowed fewer points at home (64.1 per game) than away (70.9) last season.
  • Kentucky drained more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (5.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.1%) than on the road (33.1%).

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 New Mexico State W 86-46 Rupp Arena
11/10/2023 Texas A&M-Commerce W 81-61 Rupp Arena
11/14/2023 Kansas - United Center
11/17/2023 Stonehill - Rupp Arena
11/20/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) - Rupp Arena

