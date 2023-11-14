The Memphis Grizzlies, Desmond Bane included, face the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bane, in his previous game (November 12 win against the Clippers), produced 27 points and six assists.

Let's break down Bane's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-125)

Over 25.5 (-125) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-154)

Over 4.5 (-154) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+100)

Over 4.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (-125)

Looking to bet on one or more of Bane's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Lakers were 20th in the league last season, conceding 116.6 points per contest.

The Lakers conceded 44.9 rebounds on average last season, 25th in the NBA.

The Lakers gave up 25.7 assists per game last season (15th in the NBA).

Allowing 12.5 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Lakers were 18th in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Desmond Bane vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/28/2023 37 15 5 2 2 0 1 4/26/2023 43 33 10 5 4 0 0 4/24/2023 47 36 7 3 3 0 1 4/22/2023 33 18 5 2 3 0 1 4/19/2023 35 17 4 1 1 0 0 4/16/2023 37 22 5 6 3 0 0 3/7/2023 35 7 5 5 0 1 0 2/28/2023 30 16 5 3 0 1 4 1/20/2023 33 16 8 6 2 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.