Should you wager on Brandon Saad to light the lamp when the St. Louis Blues and the Tampa Bay Lightning face off on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Brandon Saad score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Saad stats and insights

Saad has scored in two of 13 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.

Saad has no points on the power play.

Saad averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.5%.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 54 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Saad recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:03 Away W 8-2 11/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:03 Home W 2-1 11/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:13 Home L 5-2 11/4/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 14:45 Home W 6-3 11/3/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:45 Home W 4-1 11/1/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:45 Away L 4-1 10/27/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:57 Away L 5-0 10/26/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:58 Away W 3-0 10/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:34 Away L 4-2 10/21/2023 Penguins 2 2 0 16:18 Home W 4-2

Blues vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

