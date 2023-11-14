Blues vs. Lightning: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
After Brayden Schenn's three-goal performance in the St. Louis Blues' 8-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche, the Blues (7-5-1) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (6-5-4) on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Blues vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Lightning (-125)
|Blues (+105)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Blues Betting Insights
- The Blues have been an underdog in 10 games this season, and won five (50.0%).
- St. Louis has a record of 4-5, a 44.4% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +105 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win by the Blues, based on the moneyline, is 48.8%.
- St. Louis has played four games this season with over 6.5 goals.
Blues vs Lightning Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blues vs. Lightning Rankings
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|53 (5th)
|Goals
|36 (28th)
|54 (29th)
|Goals Allowed
|35 (6th)
|16 (3rd)
|Power Play Goals
|3 (31st)
|7 (7th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|9 (12th)
Blues Advanced Stats
- Over its last 10 contests, St. Louis went 5-5-0 against the spread and 6-4-0 straight up.
- In its past 10 games, St. Louis has gone over the total three times.
- The Blues total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals fewer than the 6.5 total listed for this matchup.
- In the last 10 games, Blues' games average 8.6 goals, 1.2 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Blues' 36 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.
- The Blues have allowed 2.7 goals per game, 35 total, the sixth-fewest among league teams.
- They have a +1 goal differential, which ranks 16th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.