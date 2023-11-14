The St. Louis Blues will host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, with Brayden Schenn coming off a hat trick in their last game.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can watch the Blues-Lightning matchup on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blues vs Lightning Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have one of the best defenses in the NHL, giving up 35 total goals (2.7 per game), sixth in the league.

The Blues have 36 goals this season (2.8 per game), 28th in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Blues are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Blues have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 13 6 9 15 12 11 55.9% Brayden Schenn 13 5 4 9 12 13 47.7% Oskar Sundqvist 13 2 5 7 3 9 37.3% Pavel Buchnevich 11 4 3 7 6 11 11.1% Jordan Kyrou 13 2 5 7 5 10 40%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning rank 29th in goals against, giving up 54 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL play.

The Lightning's 53 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the fifth-best scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Lightning have gone 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Lightning have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that stretch.

Lightning Key Players