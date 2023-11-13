Monday's contest that pits the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-0) against the Cornell Big Red (1-1) at E. A. Diddle Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-60 in favor of Western Kentucky, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on November 13.

Last time out, the Hilltoppers won on Friday 76-62 over Southern Utah.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Western Kentucky vs. Cornell Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Western Kentucky vs. Cornell Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Kentucky 80, Cornell 60

Other CUSA Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Western Kentucky Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hilltoppers scored 70.1 points per game last season (80th in college basketball) and allowed 69.3 (297th in college basketball) for a +26 scoring differential overall.

On offense, Western Kentucky tallied 71 points per game last year in conference action. To compare, its season average (70.1 points per game) was 0.9 PPG lower.

The Hilltoppers posted 69.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 0.2 fewer points than they averaged on the road (70.1).

In 2022-23, Western Kentucky allowed 66.4 points per game at home. Away from home, it allowed 72.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.