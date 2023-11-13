Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Lawrence County, Kentucky today? We have you covered here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lawrence County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Lawrence County High School

  • Game Time: 1:00 AM ET on November 12
  • Location: Louisa, KY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.