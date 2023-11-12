With the Tennessee Titans playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Tyjae Spears a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Tyjae Spears score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a TD)

Spears has piled up 216 yards (27 per game) on 39 carries with one touchdown.

Spears also has 22 catches for 124 yards (15.5 per game).

Spears has one rushing touchdown in eight games.

Tyjae Spears Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Saints 3 27 0 1 1 0 Week 2 Chargers 8 49 0 2 6 0 Week 3 @Browns 4 6 0 4 3 0 Week 4 Bengals 5 40 0 3 18 0 Week 5 @Colts 7 34 1 4 35 0 Week 6 Ravens 4 15 0 1 48 0 Week 8 Falcons 3 27 0 3 9 0 Week 9 @Steelers 5 18 0 4 4 0

