How to Watch Titans vs. Buccaneers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 10
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) enter a matchup against the Tennessee Titans (3-5) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium on a four-game losing streak.
In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Titans
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Titans Insights
- The Titans put up just 2.4 fewer points per game (18.5) than the Buccaneers allow (20.9).
- The Titans rack up 302 yards per game, 70.3 fewer yards than the 372.3 the Buccaneers allow.
- Tennessee rushes for 114.5 yards per game, 21.6 more than the 92.9 Tampa Bay allows per contest.
- This year the Titans have nine turnovers, six fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (15).
Titans Away Performance
- In road games, the Titans score 12.5 points per game and give up 21.5. That's less than they score overall (18.5), and more than they allow (20).
- The Titans' average yards gained away from home (266.8) is lower than their overall average (302). But their average yards conceded in road games (361.8) is higher than overall (337.8).
- Tennessee accumulates 185.8 passing yards per game in away games (1.7 less than its overall average), and gives up 235.3 in road games (12.3 more than overall).
- On the road, the Titans rack up 81 rushing yards per game and give up 126.5. That's less than they gain overall (114.5), and more than they allow (114.8).
- On the road, the Titans convert 24.5% of third downs and allow 50% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (32.3%), and more than they allow (39.8%).
Titans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/15/2023
|Baltimore
|L 24-16
|NFL Network
|10/29/2023
|Atlanta
|W 28-23
|CBS
|11/2/2023
|at Pittsburgh
|L 20-16
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/12/2023
|at Tampa Bay
|-
|CBS
|11/19/2023
|at Jacksonville
|-
|CBS
|11/26/2023
|Carolina
|-
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|Indianapolis
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
