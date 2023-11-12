The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) take a four-game losing streak into their contest with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The line predicts a close game, with the Buccaneers favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 39 in the contest.

In this week's NFL action, the Buccaneers take on the Titans. For those who intend to place some in-game bets, we have all of the information you need to know about these two teams.

Titans vs. Buccaneers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Titans have been leading after the first quarter in two games, have been behind after the first quarter in five games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game .

The Buccaneers have been winning after the first quarter in two games, have trailed after the first quarter in five games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 2.9 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 4.1 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This year, the Titans have won the second quarter in three games, been outscored in the second quarter in three games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

In eight games this season, the Buccaneers have won the second quarter three times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up one time.

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 7.1 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 6.3 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of eight games this year, the Titans have outscored their opponent in the third quarter five times, lost two times, and tied one time.

The Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games this season, and they've lost in the third quarter in six games.

On offense, Tampa Bay is averaging 3.1 points in the third quarter (24th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 4.9 points on average in the third quarter (22nd-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Titans' eight games this year, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter one time, been outscored six times, and tied one time.

The Buccaneers have won the fourth quarter in three games this season, been outscored in that quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging six points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 6.3 points on average in that quarter.

Titans vs. Buccaneers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

This year, the Titans have led after the first half in four games (2-2 in those contests) and have trailed after the first half in four games (1-3).

At the end of the first half, the Buccaneers have led three times (2-1 in those games), have been behind three times (0-3), and have been tied two times (1-1).

2nd Half

Out of eight games this year, the Titans have lost the second half five times (1-4 in those games) and have won the second half three times (2-1).

In eight games this year, the Buccaneers have won the second half three times (2-1 record in those games), been outscored four times (1-3), and tied one time (0-1).

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 9.1 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is giving up 11.1 points on average in the second half.

