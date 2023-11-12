How to Watch the Premier League: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, November 12
Brentford FC versus Liverpool FC is a game to see on a Sunday Premier League schedule that has a lot of competitive matchups.
Coverage of all Premier League action today is available to you, with the information provided below.
Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
|Watch Today's NBA Games
|How to Watch Super Lig Today
|How to Watch Serie A Today
|How to Watch Ligue 1 Today
Premier League Streaming Live Today
Watch Liverpool FC vs Brentford FC
Brentford FC journeys to match up with Liverpool FC at Anfield in Liverpool.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Liverpool FC (-255)
- Underdog: Brentford FC (+650)
- Draw: (+425)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Aston Villa vs Fulham
Fulham makes the trip to take on Aston Villa at Villa Park in Birmingham.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Aston Villa (-170)
- Underdog: Fulham (+475)
- Draw: (+320)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch West Ham United vs Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest travels to take on West Ham United at London Stadium in London.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: West Ham United (-110)
- Underdog: Nottingham Forest (+300)
- Draw: (+270)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Sheffield United
Sheffield United makes the trip to match up with Brighton & Hove Albion at American Express Community Stadium in Brighton.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Brighton & Hove Albion (-380)
- Underdog: Sheffield United (+950)
- Draw: (+550)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Chelsea FC vs Manchester City
Manchester City journeys to take on Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge in London.
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Manchester City (-140)
- Underdog: Chelsea FC (+400)
- Draw: (+285)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.