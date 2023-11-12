Sunday's contest between the Louisville Cardinals (1-0) and the DePaul Blue Demons (2-0) at KFC Yum! Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-62 and heavily favors Louisville to take home the win. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Cardinals are coming off of a 77-59 victory against Cincinnati in their most recent outing on Monday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisville vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisville vs. DePaul Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 76, DePaul 62

Other ACC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Louisville Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cardinals had a +344 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 9.1 points per game. They put up 73.3 points per game, 46th in college basketball, and gave up 64.2 per contest to rank 178th in college basketball.

Louisville's offense was less effective in ACC action last season, scoring 69.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 73.3 PPG.

The Cardinals put up 77.2 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 71.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.0 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Louisville surrendered 62.4 points per game at home. In away games, it allowed 64.0.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.