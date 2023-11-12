When Kyle Philips hits the gridiron for the Tennessee Titans in their Week 10 matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Philips will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Kyle Philips score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Philips has hauled in 98 yards receiving (on eight catches). He has been targeted 11 times, and is putting up 24.5 yards per game.

Having played four games this season, Philips has not tallied a TD reception.

Kyle Philips Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 @Colts 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Ravens 2 1 6 0 Week 8 Falcons 3 3 24 0 Week 9 @Steelers 5 4 68 0

Rep Kyle Philips with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.