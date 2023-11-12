The Los Angeles Clippers (3-5) host the Memphis Grizzlies (1-8) after winning three straight home games. The Clippers are favored by 8.5 points in the contest, which begins at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The over/under for the matchup is set at 226.5.

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: BSSC and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clippers -8.5 226.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis' games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 226.5 points in four of nine outings.

Memphis' outings this season have a 224.6-point average over/under, 1.9 fewer points than this game's total.

Memphis is only 2-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Grizzlies have been named as the underdog three times this season but have yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

Memphis has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +275.

Memphis has an implied victory probability of 26.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clippers 4 50% 115.4 224.4 112.6 228.2 227.6 Grizzlies 4 44.4% 109 224.4 115.6 228.2 223.3

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

In 2023-24 against the spread, Memphis has a lower winning percentage at home (.200, 1-4-0 record) than on the road (.250, 1-3-0).

The Grizzlies' 109 points per game are only 3.6 fewer points than the 112.6 the Clippers allow to opponents.

Memphis is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall when it scores more than 112.6 points.

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Clippers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 2-7 0-0 4-5 Clippers 3-5 2-0 4-4

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Point Insights

Grizzlies Clippers 109 Points Scored (PG) 115.4 23 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 0-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-3 0-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-3 115.6 Points Allowed (PG) 112.6 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 14 2-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-1 1-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-1

