On Sunday, November 12, 2023, the Los Angeles Clippers (1-1) play the Memphis Grizzlies (0-3) at 3:30 PM ET on BSSC and BSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 12 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: BSSC, BSSE

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Jaren Jackson Jr. put up 18.6 points, 6.7 boards and 1.0 assists last season. At the other end, he delivered 1.0 steal and 3.0 blocked shots (first in league).

Desmond Bane posted 21.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists last year, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 40.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Marcus Smart's numbers last season were 11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, shooting 41.5% from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Santi Aldama averaged 9.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Steven Adams averaged 8.6 points, 2.3 assists and 11.6 boards.

Clippers Players to Watch

Per game, Paul George put up points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists last year. He also put up 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Kawhi Leonard's numbers last season were 23.8 points, 6.5 boards and 3.9 assists per game. He made 51.2% of his shots from the field and 41.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.0 triples.

Ivica Zubac averaged 10.8 points, 9.9 boards and 1.0 assists per game, plus 0.4 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Kenyon Martin Jr. recorded 12.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He drained 56.9% of his shots from the floor (10th in league).

Russell Westbrook's numbers last season were 15.9 points, 6.2 boards and 7.5 assists per contest. He made 41.7% of his shots from the field and 29.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 triples.

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Clippers Grizzlies 113.6 Points Avg. 116.9 113.1 Points Allowed Avg. 113.0 47.7% Field Goal % 47.5% 38.1% Three Point % 35.1%

