Desmond Bane will hope to make a difference for the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET, against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Bane had 37 points, eight assists and two blocks in his previous game, which ended in a 127-121 loss versus the Jazz.

Below, we break down Bane's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-111)

Over 25.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-143)

Over 4.5 (-143) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+100)

Over 4.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+102)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Clippers were 12th in the league last season, conceding 113.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Clippers gave up 43.1 rebounds per contest last season, 13th in the league in that category.

The Clippers were the 10th-ranked team in the league in assists allowed per game last season, at 25.

On defense, the Clippers allowed 12.2 made three-pointers per contest last season, 12th in the NBA.

Desmond Bane vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 38 22 3 9 2 0 3 3/5/2023 35 30 4 6 4 1 0

