DeAndre Hopkins and the Tennessee Titans meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10 at Raymond James Stadium, where they'll be up against Dee Delaney and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense. For more stats and analysis on the Titans pass catchers' matchup versus the Buccaneers' pass defense, see below.

Titans vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Buccaneers 74.9 9.4 19 74 9.17

DeAndre Hopkins vs. Dee Delaney Insights

DeAndre Hopkins & the Titans' Offense

DeAndre Hopkins has hauled in 564 receiving yards on 35 receptions to pace his team this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Through the air, Tennessee is bottom-10 in passing yards this season, ranking seventh-last in the NFL with 1,500 total passing yards (187.5 per game). It also ranks 17th in yards per attempt (6.4).

With just 148 points (18.5 per game), the Titans are having trouble scoring points this year.

Tennessee has been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, airing it out 29.1 times per game, which is fourth in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Titans air it out less frequently than most of the league, throwing 28 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (56% red-zone pass rate), which ranks 10th in the NFL.

Dee Delaney & the Buccaneers' Defense

Dee Delaney leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording seven tackles and two passes defended.

Looking at passing defense, Tampa Bay is giving up the fifth-most yards in the league at 279.4 per game (2,235 total passing yards against).

The Buccaneers are 15th in the league in scoring defense, giving up an average of 20.9 points.

Seven players have collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Tampa Bay this season.

12 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Buccaneers this season.

DeAndre Hopkins vs. Dee Delaney Advanced Stats

DeAndre Hopkins Dee Delaney Rec. Targets 64 11 Def. Targets Receptions 35 2 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 16.1 5 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 564 7 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 70.5 1.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 125 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 10 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 2 Interceptions

